Red Bull stormed to both world championships in record-breaking fashion in 2023, winning all but one of the 22 races last season as their RB19 proved to be the most dominant car F1 has ever seen.

Development of the RB20 has been underway for several months after Red Bull’s superiority over the field enabled them to switch focus onto next year early.

Asked what can be expected from Red Bull’s next F1 challenger, team principal Horner replied: “Evolution not revolution.

“All areas have been revisited in the car, and we can't afford to have any complacency.

“So the car is very much an evolution of a theme. We're not reinventing the wheel, and that has been very much the route of the engineering path over the last 12 months.”

Horner insisted Red Bull will “not repeat” their record-breaking achievements of 2023 and said the team’s engineers were starting to see “diminishing returns” in their development.

“I'm fully expecting with stable regs and diminishing returns for us because I think we got to the top of the curve quicker than others, the field is going to converge,” he explained.

“There's always a reset as you go into the following year, and I'm convinced that you'll see a lot more cars that perhaps look like an RB19 philosophy.

“If you stand still in this business, you tend to be going backwards. And I think that we have got up that curve quicker than others. But we're into a law of diminishing returns.

“And with the lack of wind tunnel time we've had, even though we transitioned early we still had less time in practice than a great many of our opponents.

“So, we’ve had to be very frugal and selective of where we apply that time for Red Bull and that will obviously try to build on the strengths of RB19.”