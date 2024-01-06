In F1 2023, Wolff opted out attending a handful of races, passing the reins over to Jerome d’Ambrosio and Bradley Lord.

On the other hand, since becoming Red Bull boss in 2005, Horner hasn’t missed one race for the team.

In an interview with Sky Sports F1, Horner made reference to legendary football manager Sir Alex Ferguson, who dominated the English game with Manchester United in the 1990s and 2000s, about the importance of being present at the race track.

“You've got to be accessible,” he said. “I see my role as team principal and CEO.

“For 52 weeks of the year, I am CEO of a high performing technology business with Red Bull Racing, Red Bull Power Trains and Red Bull Advanced Technology. If I am not at the racetrack, I am in the factory from Monday to Friday.

“As team principal, I attend every single race. I have attended every Grand Prix Red Bull have competed in since 2005.

“People need to see the boss. (Not attending a race) would be like Alex Ferguson not going to a football match.”

Horner will be looking to guide Red Bull to their seventh constructors’ title in 2024.