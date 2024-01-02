After a poor F1 2023 campaign, Perez’s future has been a hot topic, particularly given his current deal with Red Bull runs out at the end of the year.

With Red Bull’s rivals likely to pose more of a threat in 2024, the team will need him to be performing at his best to ensure they come away with the major honours.

Hakkinen - who won both his titles with McLaren in the 1990s - gave his view on Perez.

“Usually one or the other is slower, in this case Perez is slower than Max. It has been pretty clear lately,” the former McLaren driver told Unibet.

“If the slower team-mate accepts the situation, is able to communicate well with media and the team, is able to develop the car, is motivated and can stay within three or four tenths of the fast one, I don’t think it’s a bad thing. I think it’s an okay situation.

“But if the teammate starts to complain, if he accuses the team of not giving him a good car, is not motivated and results go up and down. It’s not good for the team. That’s when the team needs to make changes.

“I know that having a Mexican driver is important for Red Bull. Mexico is a big market which has its effect on things.

“But ultimately, you’re there to race and bring good results and to develop the car faster. You can’t rely on one driver only. You need to have two drivers on a certain level in order to develop the car. Is Perez’s future at Red Bull? I think it’s highly unlikely.”