Sainz was narrowly beaten by Leclerc in the final F1 2023 championship standings after a strong end to the year for the Monegasque.

The Spaniard’s dismal Abu Dhabi Grand Prix meant that Ferrari were unable to topple Mercedes for second in the constructors’ championship.

Reflecting on his relationship with Leclerc, Sainz feels Ferrari have one of the most competitive line-ups on the grid.

“The ability he has on a single lap, the ability he has in the race to come back and gain positions at the start… We make a very good pair. We make a very good pairing," Sainz told DAZN Spain.

“I think we are two drivers who get on very well together. That’s the best thing for the team, to have two drivers pushing each other.

"We have a healthy competition between us, but we always prioritise the team.”

Sainz was quick to point out that he’s keen to beat his teammate, stating “I try to bite when I have to bite”.

“I try to bite when I have to bite and I try to control myself when I have to control myself,” he added.