Aston Martin’s 2024 F1 car to be “very different” with radical changes mooted

The Silverstone-based outfit emerged from last winter as Red Bull’s nearest challengers and enjoyed having the second-fastest car during the early rounds of 2023, before tailing off as the season went on.

Aston Martin ultimately finished fifth behind Red Bull, Mercedes, Ferrari and McLaren in last year’s constructors’ championship.

In response to their mid-season slump, Aston Martin have reportedly made drastic development changes to their 2024 challenger, which will be revealed on February 12 at Silverstone.

According to F1.com's Lawrence Barretto, the AMR24 “looks very different to its predecessor on the outside, with a plethora of changes under the skin and away from prying eyes”.

“We are not heading into 2024 with a hangover from 2023. Quite the opposite, in fact,” team principal Mike Krack commentated.

“[Last] season – and especially the races at the end of the season – have been very positive for us, with some really valuable learning that will carry over into the '24 car. We're not wrestling with any doubts.”

It would not be the first time that Aston Martin have made wholesale changes to their car design, with their 2023 challenger marking a massive departure from the previous year.

On the eve of last season, Aston Martin’s deputy technical chief Eric Bland said the team had changed “more than 95 per cent of the aerodynamic surfaces” on the AMR23.

It appears Aston Martin are not afraid to take risks in their ongoing bid to establish themselves as a top team, after challenging for regular podiums with Fernando Alonso in 2023.

Alonso claimed a total of eight podium finishes throughout the season on his way to securing fourth place in the world championship.