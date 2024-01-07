Why F1 2024 is starting with two consecutive Saturday races

F1 races are normally held over three days with practice taking place on Friday, before final practice and qualifying on Saturday, and the grand prix on Sunday.

However, this year’s record 24-race calendar will kick off with back-to-back races Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, both of which have been shifted forward 24 hours due to the Muslim holy period of Ramadan.

As a result, F1 will experience an unprecedented and highly unusual start to a campaign that will feature a total of three grands prix on a Saturday night.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix will again be held on a Saturday night - just like 2023’s event - on November 23.

With Ramadan starting on March 10 in 2024, the double header in the Middle East has been tweaked, with Saudi’s race held on Saturday night - March 9.

The season-opener in Bahrain has also had to be moved because of the lead time teams require to get their freight and personnel over, and set up for the weekend.

Practice will therefore take place on Thursday for both events, with FP3 and qualifying on Friday, and the race itself on Saturday.

The Wednesdays prior to both race weekends will be the dedicated media day, which usually occurs on Thursdays.

Traditionally, weekends in the Middle East take place on Friday and Saturday, with Friday considered a day of worship in Islam and many Arab countries.

Full F1 2024 schedule