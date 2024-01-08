Intriguing driver option suggested to land major Aston Martin move

Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll will be behind the wheel for Aston Martin this season, as part of an unchanged F1 2024 driver line-up.

But every team will be considering their future steps with contracts expiring, new partnerships beginning and F1’s regulations changing in 2026.

Honda will replace Mercedes as the engine supplier to Aston Martin from 2026 in one of several huge changes.

The combo will mean Honda are returning to Formula 1 full-time (although they still supply engines to Red Bull Powertrains).

Aston Martin will transform from a customer team to having a works engine when the Honda deal kicks in.

“It’ll be interesting to see what happens in 2026, though, when Honda become their works engine partner,” Lawrence Barretto wrote about the possible driver implications.

“Should Tsunoda kick on this year and again next year, might the Japanese manufacturer want to take the racer they’ve long mentored and financially supported to Aston?”

Tsunoda is currently at AlphaTauri alongside Daniel Ricciardo.

He finished 14th last season, his third as a F1 driver.

Still aged just 23, Tsunoda represents a promising blend of youth and experience who will dream of making a step forward from the midfield.

The Red Bull pathway is inevitably there should Tsunoda impress although his teammate Ricciardo is seemingly a step ahead of him in the running.

The influence of Japanese powerhouse Honda at Aston Martin could therefore create a new and intriguing option for Japan’s only current F1 driver.