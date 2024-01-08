Mercedes and Williams strike fresh, long-term F1 engine deal 

Williams have been powered by Mercedes-Benz since the start of the V6 hybrid era in 2014 and a fresh extension will see the partnership continue into the new era of engine regulations beginning in 2026.

The Grove-based outfit are Mercedes’ second customer team confirmed for the new PU regulations, alongside McLaren.

“We are delighted to confirm Williams Racing as the second customer team that we will supply for the 2026 power unit regulations,” Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff said.

“Today's news highlights the strength of the Mercedes-Benz offering in F1 and importantly not only validates, but reinforces, our overall motorsport strategy. Since 2014, we have continued to build and develop our relationship with Williams.

“As the team continues to put the foundations in place to challenge at the front of the grid, we look forward to supporting them with our power unit supply.”

Williams team principal James Vowles added: "We have enjoyed a long-term partnership with Mercedes-Benz, and we are thrilled to extend this collaboration into the next era of Formula 1.

“The expertise, support, and technology that Mercedes brings to the table align perfectly with our team's aspirations in the medium and long term.

“This long-term agreement with Mercedes is a positive step and forms part of our strategic objectives for the future, whilst we will still retain our design and manufacturing expertise and capabilities in-house."