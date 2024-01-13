The F1 driver who Audi have picked out as a top target

Esteban Ocon reportedly has emerged as a key driver target to put in their car.

“Sources say Sauber-run Stake have the Frenchman very high up on their list as they prepare the operation to become Audi in 2026,” F1.com reported.

Ocon is “one of a number of drivers” considered by Andreas Seidl, the ex-McLaren team principal who is now spearheading Audi’s eventual arrival, but is "high up on the list".

“Seidl has held meetings with driver managers up and down the grid about the future,” it is claimed.

The team known as Alfa Romeo last season will become Team Stake F1 this year, run by Sauber, before Audi take over in 2026.

Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu will retain their driver roles this season.

Veteran Bottas “would love to spearhead Audi’s challenge” but he and teammate Zhou “need to up their respective games” if they are to be kept on.

Ocon could be a viable target because his Alpine contract expires at the end of this season.

He outperformed Fernando Alonso in 2022 and was eight points behind 2023 teammate Pierre Gasly despite seven DNFs.

But there is uncertainty at Alpine because the structure of senior management who recruited Ocon (and Gasly) have largely now departed.

The new top bosses are set to “play the market” despite being content with Ocon and Gasly.

Unless they can tie Ocon down, he looks set to become a key option for the team who will eventually morph into Audi.