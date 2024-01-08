Whispers of big Ferrari gains with F1 2024 car development

Simulations show F1’s most famous team have found around seven tenths of a second worth of lap time with their 2024 challenger, Corriere dello Sport report.

Ferrari’s 2024 car will be unveiled on February 13, a week before pre-season testing gets underway in Bahrain.

Much of the focus surrounding Ferrari heading into the new season relates to the futures of their current drivers, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

Both are out of contract at the end of the year but Leclerc has reportedly agreed a bumper new deal, while Sainz is also keen to secure a renewal.

Ferrari are once again going into the new campaign hoping to end their long wait for F1 silverware, with their last championship success coming in 2008.

Sainz was the only non-Red Bull driver to win a race in 2023 as Ferrari narrowly missed out on second place in the constructors’ standings to Mercedes.

Ferrari have some way to go to overhaul reigning world champions Red Bull, who finished a whopping 454 points clear last season.