McLaren’s big technical signings start work ahead of F1 2024 season

David Sanchez and Rob Marshall have been brought in by McLaren as part of a major restructuring of their F1 team.

A revamp of their technical department included the departure of James Key and the arrival of former Ferrari engineer Sanchez, whose signing was announced by McLaren in March 2023.

After observing a period of gardening leave, the Frenchman officially joined McLaren on January 1, becoming the team’s technical director of car concept and performance.

McLaren’s other key capture, Marshall, was confirmed in May last year. Like Sanchez, Marshall also officially started at McLaren on January 1.

Marshall will sit within the F1 technical executive team, alongside Sanchez and Peter Prodromou, where he will report directly to team principal Andrea Stella.

He will be supported by Neil Houldey, who has been promoted into the newly-created role of deputy technical director for engineering and design.

Marshall previously spent 17 years at Red Bull where he most notably worked as chief engineering officer.

Both signings were seen as major coups for a resurgent McLaren in the team’s bid to return to the front of the F1 grid.

On Wednesday morning, McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown shared an image of the two new recruits at the team’s headquarters in Woking on social media.