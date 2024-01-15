Norris is one of F1’s hottest talents, with the British driver consistently linked with a switch to Red Bull alongside Max Verstappen.

However, McLaren’s mid-season resurgence in F1 2023 has made it more likely that he will want to stay with the team beyond next year.

Speaking to Speedcafe, Brown conceded that Norris is understandably on the top of every F1 team’s lists given his performances in recent seasons.

“Yeah, I would say next priority,” he said.

“There are a lot of priorities, and certainly with Lando we've got some time, but he is a driver that everybody up and down the pit lane wants.

“How much longer is Lewis going? What are Mercedes going to do? How much longer has Sergio [Perez] got?

“For sure, the three other big teams probably don't have visibility as to their driver line-up beyond '25.

“And I think with how Lando has performed, he would be top of everyone's list.”

With the new engine regulations coming into play in 2026, Brown believes McLaren is the best team for Norris to be at to capitalise on them.

“I think we're in a great place with Lando,” he added.

“I think '26 is a great opportunity for everyone to reset, and there is nothing we don't have going into '26 that any of the other teams have.

“He's very comfortable in the environment, with his team-mate. I think as you go down and look at who can get it done in '26, there are four or five teams that you can say can get it done, and we will be one of those.”