Alpine endured a lacklustre F1 2023, finishing sixth in the constructors’ championship.

Even though they are a ‘works’ team - backed by a manufacturer - they’ve shown little sign of progressing since returning to the sport in 2016.

Ahead of the new season, Sky F1 commentator David Croft revealed that Ocon allegedly told him that he’s fearful his new Alpine car will be “slow” in 2024.

Jordan - who famously owned Jordan GP in the 1990s and early 2000s - gave his view on Alpine.

“Alpine, two good drivers,” Jordan said on the Formula For Success podcast.

“I have a sweet spot for Gasly. I think he tries really hard and sometimes he’s a little bit unlucky.

“Ocon, who we saw when he was at Force India, so you know, the Jordan, Force India, the Aston Martin [evolution], I’ve had a lot of good experiences with him.

“Nevertheless, do I see them making much improvement next year? Really, truthfully, no.

“I think the engine is not good enough. And two great drivers, but you know, they’re stuck in there and they just make the best of it.”