F1 2024 start times confirmed with three Saturday races 

F1 is set for its longest-season in history in 2024, with 24 grand prix taking place between March and December. There are also six sprint events, taking the total amount of races up to 30.

After pre-season testing between February 21-23, the campaign gets underway with the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 2.

Due to the Muslim holy period of Ramadan, the opening two rounds in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia will take place on a Saturday.

See the full details of the F1 2024 start times below.

F1 2024 Start Times (UK)

Date Location Qualifying Grand Prix March 2 Bahrain 16:00 15:00 March 9 Saudi Arabia 17:00 17:00 March 24 Australia 05:00 04:00 April 7 Japan 06:00 05:00 April 21 China (Sprint) TBA 07:00 May 5 Miami (Sprint) TBA 20:00 May 19 Emilia-Romagna 14:00 13:00 May 26 Monaco 14:00 13:00 June 9 Canada 20:00 18:00 June 23 Spain 14:00 13:00 June 30 Austria (Sprint) TBA 13:00 July 7 Great Britain 14:00 14:00 July 21 Hungary 14:00 13:00 July 28 Belgium 14:00 13:00 August 25 Netherlands 13:00 13:00 September 1 Italy 14:00 13:00 September 15 Azerbaijan 12:00 11:00 September 22 Singapore 13:00 12:00 October 20 United States (Sprint) TBA 19:00 October 27 Mexico 21:00 20:00 November 3 Brazil (Sprint) TBA 17:00 November 23 Las Vegas TBA 06:00 December 1 Qatar (Sprint) TBA 17:00 December 8 Abu Dhabi 14:00 13:00

Full session timings for F1 2024 season