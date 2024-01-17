F1 2024 start times confirmed with three Saturday races 

17 Jan 2024
The FIA have confirmed the start times for the F1 2024 season.

F1 is set for its longest-season in history in 2024, with 24 grand prix taking place between March and December. There are also six sprint events, taking the total amount of races up to 30. 

After pre-season testing between February 21-23, the campaign gets underway with the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 2. 

Due to the Muslim holy period of Ramadan, the opening two rounds in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia will take place on a Saturday. 

See the full details of the F1 2024 start times below. 

F1 2024 Start Times (UK) 

DateLocationQualifyingGrand Prix
March 2Bahrain16:0015:00
March 9Saudi Arabia17:0017:00
March 24Australia05:0004:00
April 7Japan06:0005:00
April 21China (Sprint)TBA07:00
May 5Miami (Sprint)TBA20:00
May 19Emilia-Romagna14:0013:00
May 26Monaco14:0013:00
June 9Canada20:0018:00
June 23Spain14:0013:00
June 30Austria (Sprint)TBA13:00
July 7Great Britain14:0014:00
July 21Hungary14:0013:00
July 28Belgium14:0013:00
August 25Netherlands13:0013:00
September 1Italy14:0013:00
September 15Azerbaijan12:0011:00
September 22Singapore13:0012:00
October 20United States (Sprint)TBA19:00
October 27Mexico21:0020:00
November 3Brazil (Sprint)TBA17:00
November 23Las VegasTBA06:00
December 1Qatar (Sprint)TBA17:00
December 8Abu Dhabi14:0013:00

 

 

Full session timings for F1 2024 season