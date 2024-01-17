F1 2024 start times confirmed with three Saturday races
The FIA have confirmed the start times for the F1 2024 season.
F1 is set for its longest-season in history in 2024, with 24 grand prix taking place between March and December. There are also six sprint events, taking the total amount of races up to 30.
After pre-season testing between February 21-23, the campaign gets underway with the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 2.
Due to the Muslim holy period of Ramadan, the opening two rounds in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia will take place on a Saturday.
See the full details of the F1 2024 start times below.
F1 2024 Start Times (UK)
|Date
|Location
|Qualifying
|Grand Prix
|March 2
|Bahrain
|16:00
|15:00
|March 9
|Saudi Arabia
|17:00
|17:00
|March 24
|Australia
|05:00
|04:00
|April 7
|Japan
|06:00
|05:00
|April 21
|China (Sprint)
|TBA
|07:00
|May 5
|Miami (Sprint)
|TBA
|20:00
|May 19
|Emilia-Romagna
|14:00
|13:00
|May 26
|Monaco
|14:00
|13:00
|June 9
|Canada
|20:00
|18:00
|June 23
|Spain
|14:00
|13:00
|June 30
|Austria (Sprint)
|TBA
|13:00
|July 7
|Great Britain
|14:00
|14:00
|July 21
|Hungary
|14:00
|13:00
|July 28
|Belgium
|14:00
|13:00
|August 25
|Netherlands
|13:00
|13:00
|September 1
|Italy
|14:00
|13:00
|September 15
|Azerbaijan
|12:00
|11:00
|September 22
|Singapore
|13:00
|12:00
|October 20
|United States (Sprint)
|TBA
|19:00
|October 27
|Mexico
|21:00
|20:00
|November 3
|Brazil (Sprint)
|TBA
|17:00
|November 23
|Las Vegas
|TBA
|06:00
|December 1
|Qatar (Sprint)
|TBA
|17:00
|December 8
|Abu Dhabi
|14:00
|13:00