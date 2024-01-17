AlphaTauri - which will be rebranded for the upcoming season - will have an increased presence in the United Kingdom, rather than their base in Italy, as they look to work alongside Red Bull.

Given Red Bull’s dominant 2023 campaign, there’s concerns that AlphaTauri will benefit significantly from this partnership and the exclusive knowledge they will get.

It’s not the first time Brown has voiced his disapproval of the Red Bull-AlphaTauri alliance.

"I think everything is pretty clear what the rules are,” Brown said. “However, I think the rules need to be reviewed and modified quickly. I think the A-B team ownership is now outdated for the reasons they were put in place many years ago.

“It was before we had a budget cap and had a huge disparity between our budget, Mercedes’ budget and the Force Indias of the world. It was intended to help the smaller teams.”

Brown believes with the F1 budget cap in place, there’s less need for collaborations between teams.

“Now that we have a budget cap that I believe everybody is pretty much running at, it's a much more financially fair [and] equal playing field,” he added.

“Therefore we need to maintain fairness for the fans and fairness for the sport. To have teams teaming up, I think is against the spirit of what the definition of a constructor is.”