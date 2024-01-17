Wolff staying at Mercedes ‘to beat Red Bull with Hamilton’ 

Wolff recently told the Telegraph that he has signed a new three-year deal to extend his contract with Mercedes through to the end of 2026.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton’s own deal runs to the end of 2025.

Hamilton is still chasing a record-breaking eighth world title, which he was controversially denied at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Having lost out to Max Verstappen in the infamous 2021 finale, Hamilton has been forced to watch the Red Bull driver dominate the sport on his way to easing to a further two world championships.

After enduring two disappointing seasons, Wolff has revealed encouraging early details about Mercedes’ 2024 car as the eight-time constructors’ champions look to take the fight to Red Bull this year.

“I’m staying at Mercedes to beat Red Bull with Lewis Hamilton,” Wolff told Italian publication La Gazzetta della Sport.

“Those who have driven in the simulator have told us that the 2024 car doesn’t look like the car of the last two years.

“If we give Hamilton a good car that he can rely on, he can get back in front of everyone.”

Asked whether Hamilton, now 39, is capable of winning a record eighth title, Wolff responded emphatically: “The answer is clearly yes in capital letters.

“There is a reason Lewis is a seven-time world champion and has broken all the records… his ability is on a different level.

“If we are able to give him a car that he actually feels, that drives in a way that he can trust, he will be on the level that’s needed to win the championship. 39 is no age.”