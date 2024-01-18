Ferrari could not prevent Max Verstappen and Red Bull from running away with both world championships during a dominant 2023 campaign, but Carlos Sainz was the only non-Red Bull driver to win a grand prix.

Despite some promise, it was ultimately a disappointing season for Ferrari. The famous Italian team were unable to build on their failed 2022 title bid and were beaten to second place in the constructors’ championship by Mercedes.

Speaking on the Formula For Success podcast, Schumacher, a winner of six grand prix, suggested that Sainz and Charles Leclerc are guilty of making too many errors.

“It could be possible, but both drivers, you never know what they’ll do,” Schumacher said of Ferrari's title prospects.

“I mean they’re leading a race, they spin off or they’re crashing, not really into each other, but making silly mistakes, which very often surprises me.

“I think Fred [Vasseur, Ferrari team principal] is doing a good job as far, you can see now the group is growing together a bit better and less mistakes, very good pit stops, but in the moment, I would not see them as the biggest contender, but maybe I’m wrong.

“As it is, you will see at the first test or the first two races, then I think it’s easier to judge.”

The German instead feels Mercedes pair Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, and McLaren’s Lando Norris are more likely to challenge Verstappen.