The identity of Verstappen’s teammate for next year is a hot topic.

Sergio Perez is out of contract at the end of 2024, and his stuttering performances have meant the pressure has increased significantly on the Mexican.

Perez is thought to be in the prime position to keep the seat should he improve his form.

Daniel Ricciardo is waiting in the wings to get another chance at Red Bull, although his return to F1 with AlphaTauri has been convincing.

While Ricciardo was impressive in the Mexico City Grand Prix - qualifying fourth - on average, Yuki Tsunoda had the edge.

One other option Red Bull could turn to is Albon, who raced for the team in 2019 and 2020.

Albon was ultimately dropped for 2021 - and left without an F1 seat - after he was whitewashed by Verstappen 17-0 in qualifying.

Speaking on the Formula for Success podcast, Jordan feels Albon deserves another shot after impressing with Williams.

"I have a real soft spot for Albon," Jordan said.

"I just think that given the right situations I think he could really, really be mustard.

"I would like to see at some stage that he be given the chance alongside Max, because I think he might be a big surprise."