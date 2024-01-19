Mercedes finished a distant second in the constructors’ championship in 2023 as Red Bull ran away with the championship.

It ended up being Mercedes’ first winless campaign since 2011.

In an interview with Bild, Ecclestone took aim at Hamilton - who he felt had “failed a bit” - and Russell - who “wasn’t as good as he thought was”.

“[Lewis] Hamilton failed a bit and [George] Russell wasn't as good as he thought he was either. Still, they shouldn't have lost so dramatically,” Ecclestone said.

Ecclestone feels that reigning F1 world champion Max Verstappen would win in a McLaren, Ferrari or Mercedes, and his success isn’t all down to Red Bull.

"Christian Horner has done an excellent job. Max is currently the benchmark in every field,” he added.

“You could also put him in a McLaren, and probably a Ferrari or a Mercedes, and he would still win.

“Young Australian Oscar Piastri impresses me the most, at 22 years old. He will surely be a champion.