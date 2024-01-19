Red Bull enjoyed an unprecedented season of success in 2023, winning 21 of the 22 races.

Max Verstappen won 19 of them, storming to a third straight drivers’ title.

With the rules remaining mostly the same for 2024, many are expecting another season of dominance from Verstappen and Red Bull.

Speaking on the Formula for Success podcast, Coulthard feels that having two tyre manufacturers could spice up the shop and make things more unpredictable.

F1 last had a tyre war back in 2006 when Ferrari (using Bridgestone) went head-to-head with Renault (who ran on Michelin tyres).

"I don't think there's a desire right now to have a tyre competition, but I think it would be better," Coutlhard said.

"Sometimes it would be Pirelli that had the right tyre for the circuit and sometimes, let's say for argument's sake, it was Bridgestone would have the right tyre.

"You would naturally have this competitive shift circuit to circuit based on the only thing that touches the ground, which is the tyres.”

Eddie Jordan - who also appears on the podcast - didn’t seem to like the idea.

"I don't know how you would get the competition in there without having the free fall of the big money," Jordan added.