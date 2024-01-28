Eddie Jordan and Ralf Schumacher hash out “money” and sacking disagreement

Ralf Schumacher has disputed Eddie Jordan’s version of events, over their notorious falling-out at Silverstone.

The team owner recalled how his eventual split with his driver was sparked by an argument with Michael Schumacher, earlier in 1998.

Ralf and Jordan would go their separate ways after the ‘98 Formula 1 season and their relationship went sour at the British Grand Prix.

Jordan told Ralf on the Formula For Success podcast: “I was never sure how close you were to Michael.

“He came to me in Spa and said ‘Ralf will never drive for you again!’

“I took out my palm and said ‘there is a buyout clause in the contract, pay the money and off he goes! No problem!’

“He was quiet, and he went. Eventually…

“I believe it was a mistake because the ‘99 car was a world championship car. You could have won the championship in that car.”

Ralf hit back: “But that wasn’t the way it happened, Eddie…”

Jordan insisted: “You went to Williams for the money!”

Ralf said: “You forgot why? You really forgot why? You don’t remember what you called me?

“I was lying on my boat one day. EJ called me and said ‘I know we have a shitty car but we desperately need points’.

“He called me and said ‘if you don’t score points you are out of the car’.

“I hung up the phone. I said ‘no matter what, we need something else, because I’m not going to work with this guy after this season’.

“That was the way it happened.”

Ralf’s career with the Jordan Grand Prix team was on the line heading into Silverstone in ‘98.

The German driver remembered: “In those days, you need to finish seventh to be in the points. In qualifying our beautiful engine blew up so I started last on the grid!

“He came to me, on the grid, and said ‘don’t forget what I told you, you are out if you don’t score points’.

“That’s how I went into the race. That’s the truth.”

Jordan said: “Was it not good motivation?”

Ralf: “Amazing motivation. I scored points.”

Ralf finished the grand prix in sixth, delivering the points that his boss demanded and saving his F1 career in the process.

But he would move to Williams for the 1999 season, resulting in the best period of his career.

But Heinz-Harald Frentzen, who made the opposite switch from Williams to Jordan, finished third in the ‘99 season, ahead of both Schumacher brothers.