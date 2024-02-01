Whispers in Italy that Ferrari are still trying to lure Lewis Hamilton for 2025

Ferrari are reportedly still trying to sign Lewis Hamilton.

Despite the seven-time F1 champion ending all doubts about his future by signing a new contract last year to stay at Mercedes until the end of 2025, Ferrari still hold a serious interest according to reports from Italy.

But Hamilton’s new Mercedes deal is “one season with an option”, formu1a.uno claim.

They report that the reason that Carlos Sainz is not yet contracted to Ferrari for next season is because the team are hoping to tempt Hamilton across.

“Behind this delay there is the sensational idea of Frederic Vasseur and John Elkann to bring Lewis Hamilton to Maranello,” the report claims.

“Some talks took place directly with the president of Ferrari, John Elkann,” it continues.

And those alleged talks were described as “a step in the process of being defined”.

It concludes: “If all goes well, we could see this sensational and brutal announcement materialise in the coming days.”

Ferrari have confirmed an extended deal for Charles Leclerc but negotiations over a new contract for his teammate Sainz are still dragging along.

Last year during Hamilton’s lengthy negotiation with Mercedes (which ultimately resulted in a new contract) he was strongly linked to Ferrari.

The Daily Mail insisted that Hamilton had personally met Elkann, and the driver had been offered a £40m deal to wear red in the F1 2024 season.

Obviously, a deal never materialised.

Mercedes now pay Hamilton a $55m (£43m) salary per year, according to Forbes.

Now 39, Hamilton’s Mercedes contract was announced as lasting for two-years.

But even putting pen to paper on a mega new deal cannot end the rumours of a fantasy switch to Ferrari…