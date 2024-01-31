Andretti ‘strongly disagree’ in emphatic response to F1 snub

Andretti Cadillac have issued a statement in response to seeing their application to enter F1 rejected.

The US-based outfit’s entry had been approved by governing body the FIA last October but commercial rights holders F1 concluded the application had not passed the final hurdle.

F1 determined that an 11th team in the world championship “would not on its own add value” in either 2025 or 2026.

However, F1 did open the door to a potential entry in 2028 for Andretti, when partner General Motors is in a position to produce a power unit.

Andretti have hit back at F1’s assessment, saying they “strongly disagree” with FOM’s verdict.

“Andretti Cadillac has reviewed the information Formula One Management Limited has shared and strongly disagree with its contents,” Andretti’s statement read.

“Andretti and Cadillac are two successful global motorsports organisations committed to placing a genuine American works team in F1, competing alongside the world’s best.

“We are proud of the significant progress we have already made on developing a highly competitive car and power unit with an experienced team behind it, and our work continues at pace.

“Andretti Cadillac would also like to acknowledge and thank the fans who have expressed their support.”