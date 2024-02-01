Mick Schumacher vows he’s “good enough” for F1 return in 2025

Mick Schumacher remains confident that he’s still “good enough” to be on the F1 grid in 2025.

Schumacher will race in the World Endurance Championship in 2024, heading up Alpine’s hypercar programme.

This was because he was dropped by Haas at the end of 2022 as they opted for experience in the form of Nico Hulkenberg.

In 2023, Schumacher spent the whole season on the sidelines, acting as the Mercedes third driver.

His role was centred around simulator work, improving the car setup overnight.

Schumacher hasn’t given up on his F1 hopes, stating clearly that it’s still his priority.

With the driver market open for 2025, the German is sure there will be opportunities to join the grid again.

“It could be an advantage for me, that the driver market is already quite active and will continue to grow in the coming months.

“A lot will happen. Not only there will be changes in the teams, but one or two drivers could also end their careers," Schumacher told the Sport Bild weekly.

Schumacher believes that his success has been “quickly forgotten” and that he’s already proved he can handle the pressure of being in F1.

“I know that I have the skills for it. I'm good enough. I showed that in Formula 4, Formula 3 and Formula 2. The fact that I won races and championships will be quickly forgotten,” he added.

“I proved that I can drive as well as handle the pressure. And Formula 1 is not that different,” Schumacher added.