Lewis Hamilton ‘wants to end F1 career with Ferrari’ as move looks imminent

Lewis Hamilton’s sensational switch to Ferrari seems to be becoming closer to reality, with reports claiming the seven-time F1 world champion ‘wants to end his career’ with the famous Italian team.

A report emerged overnight that Ferrari are still trying to sign Hamilton for 2025 as they look to replace Carlos Sainz.

Italian publication Corriere.it are now reporting that Hamilton’s move to Ferrari could actually happen.

With Sainz out of contract at the end of 2024, Ferrari are desperate to replace him, with Hamilton identified as their main target.

While Hamilton does have a two-year deal with Mercedes, expiring at the end of 2025, securing his signature doesn’t seem to be impossible.

Corriere.it have confirmed that Ferrari aren’t particularly keen on either Alex Albon or Pierre Gasly - the two former Red Bull drivers have been mooted as potential Sainz replacements - while negotiations with Sainz have “stalled”.

The finances behind a potential Hamilton to Ferrari deal doesn't seem to be a concern either.

Hamilton is currently pay $55 million (£43 million) salary per year, according to Forbes, so any contract would inevitably cost Ferrari a fortune.

At 39, it would likely be Hamilton’s final F1 contract, and a couple of years at Ferrari would allow him to fulfil a dream that many drivers have.

The move also makes sense off the track given Hamilton’s interest in fashion - something Italy is renowned for, with the report mentioning Ferrari’s relaunch of Cavallino fashion.

All the spotlight would be on Ferrari - and F1 - from the mainstream media given seismic moves like this don’t happen very often.

Charles Leclerc has recently committed his long-term future to Ferrari.

While going up against a driver of Hamilton’s calibre would be a challenge, beating him would only enhance his own reputation.

In terms of Sainz, the report states that Sauber remain interested ahead of Audi's entry in 2026, or he could be a short-term option to fill the void left by Hamilton at Mercedes.