Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari for F1 2025 ‘looks like it's really happening’

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 with Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari in qualifying parc ferme. Formula 1 World
A sensational switch to Ferrari for Lewis Hamilton in 2025 is “gathering momentum” and “looks like it's really happening”, according to an F1 paddock insider.

The F1 paddock was sent into a frenzy on Thursday morning amid remarkable reports which emerged claiming that Ferrari are lining up a shock move to sign Hamilton to partner Charles Leclerc from the 2025 season.

Hamilton signed a new two-year contract extension with Mercedes in August but previously found himself linked with a switch to Ferrari during the early stages of 2023, prior to his new deal being agreed.

However, Ferrari are reportedly still trying to lure the seven-time world champion from Mercedes and over to Maranello in a move that would send shockwaves through the F1 paddock.

It is not the first time that Hamilton-to-Ferrari rumours have popped up but respected F1 journalist Adam Cooper has added fuel to the fire by suggesting he has heard a deal could really be on the cards.

“Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari in 2025 stories are gathering momentum this morning, and from what I hear it looks like it's really happening,” Cooper tweeted.

“If confirmed it would leave Merc needing a driver, and Sainz needing a drive…”

As mentioned by Cooper, Hamilton joining Ferrari would leave Leclerc’s current teammate, Carlos Sainz, without a drive.

The Spaniard is out of contract at the end of 2024 and is keen to secure a fresh two-year extension, but talks with Ferrari have reportedly slowed down in recent weeks.

Although he did not specify exactly what he was referring to, F1 presenter Will Buxton teased a “big announcement” that will be absolutely massive” with a cryptic tweet on Wednesday evening.

“Hearing a big announcement is on the way before the end of the week. If it is what I think it is, it’s absolutely massive,” Buxton wrote, quoting a previous tweet about ‘silly season’. 

