Did Ferrari’s new F1 sponsor Peroni drop Lewis Hamilton clue two days ago?

Two days ago Ferrari announced Peroni as one of their new sponsors for F1 2024, but did the beer company drop a clue that Lewis Hamilton was on his way to Maranello?

Hamilton will join Ferrari from 2025 in a shock move to leave Mercedes.

Hamilton will partner Charles Leclerc from next season, with the moving bringing an end long-term association with Mercedes.

Remarkably, during his illustrious F1 career, Hamilton has only driven with Mercedes power - at McLaren and now Mercedes.

The news has caught everyone by surprise, but did Peroni - Ferrari’s new partner - drop a little hint?

Peroni's announcement graphic - did they drop a Lewis Hamilton hint?

A graphic (above) emerged on social media with a variety of Ferrari merchandise appearing on it.

Most notably, there was a Ferrari car with the number 44 on it.

Hamilton runs with the number 44 on his car in F1 - was that an obvious clue everyone missed?

Perhaps it was.

Alternatively, former Ferrari driver Maurice Trintignant raced with the number 44 in 1955, winning the Monaco Grand Prix.

The news was officially confirmed by Mercedes or Ferrari on Thursday.

But social media had already been sent into a frenzy when the aforementioned graphic got more attention.