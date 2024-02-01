Lewis Hamilton to make blockbuster Ferrari move for F1 2025

Lewis Hamilton will sensationally leave Mercedes and join Ferrari for the 2025 F1 season.

The deal sees seven-time world champion Hamilton, the most successful driver in F1 history with 103 wins and 104 pole positions, join the sport’s most successful-ever team.

He will replace Carlos Sainz, who is now left without a drive, and partner Charles Leclerc, who recently signed a bumper contract extension with the Italian outfit.

He has activated a break clause in the Mercedes deal that he signed last summer, to leave the team at the end of this year.

Hamilton has been linked with a blockbuster switch to Ferrari for many years but a deal never previously materialised.

The Briton will be 40 years old by the time he joins the team after one of the biggest transfer shocks F1 has ever seen. Ferrari have described it as a "multi-year" contract.

Confirmation of the stunning move has sent shockwaves throughout the F1 paddock and ends Hamilton’s long-term stint at Mercedes, with whom he has won six of his seven world championships.

But Hamilton has not been able to win a grand prix for the past two seasons amid an unprecedented uncompetitive spell for Mercedes since a major regulation overhaul at the start of 2022.

Mercedes must now find a replacement for Hamilton.

It remains to be seen who the frontrunner for the seat alongside George Russell will be, but free agent Sainz would be an obvious contender following his impending Ferrari exit.

Hamilton will spend his final year with Mercedes pursuing a record-breaking eighth world title which has so far eluded him ever since his controversial defeat to Max Verstappen in 2021.