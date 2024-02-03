Alex Albon thwarted by Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari but spoke to “half the grid”

Alex Albon was of interest to Ferrari until they stunningly swooped for Lewis Hamilton.

Hamilton’s switch from Mercedes to Ferrari for the F1 2025 season has kickstarted what could become an explosive driver market.

The Williams driver Albon’s current contract will expire at the end of this season meaning a big decision looms over his future.

Albon’s representatives have already held negotiations with “at least half of the grid” about a potential move, F1.com reports.

Ferrari and Red Bull admire him, but now the Scuderia are ruled out with Hamilton and Charles Leclerc signed up for next year.

“Red Bull engineers rate him highly,” it is reported.

Albon, of course, has already driven for Red Bull and was even dropped by the team in 2020.

His Formula 1 career briefly looked under threat at that stage, but he has impressed hugely since joining Williams.

Alpine and Haas wanted Albon last year but the ship has now likely sailed for their hopes.

Albon will know that although the door has closed to Ferrari, a vacancy is still set to open at Red Bull when Sergio Perez’s contract expires.

Perez might be the most under-pressure driver entering the 2024 season. And Carlos Sainz, ousted from Ferrari by Hamilton, will become a free agent so will surely covet the Red Bull seat.

Albon impressively finished 13th in the 2023 F1 driver standings, and helped to drag Williams to a very respectable seventh in the constructors’ championship.