Revealed: Lewis Hamilton set to earn eye-watering $100m per year at Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton is set to earn a whopping $100 million per year as part of his new Ferrari F1 deal from 2025.

According to Formu1a.uno, Hamilton’s overall earnings - taking into account his base salary, sponsors, image rights and bonuses.

It will make Hamilton one of the highest-paid drivers in Ferrari’s history, drawing comparisons to Michael Schumacher’s mega deals from his time at the team.

The report outlines that Ferrari have given Hamilton guarantees about the team’s technical prowess, particularly with the imminent arrival of former Mercedes engineer Loic Serra.

It’s also understood that Ferrari will look to work with Hamilton on a variety of diversity-related issues that the seven-time world champion has focused on in recent years.

Hamilton’s arrival means Ferrari will comfortably have the strongest driver line-up on the grid in 2025.

Charles Leclerc recently signed a multi-year deal with the team, and according to the same report, he has welcomed the news of Hamilton joining as a positive, rather than a negative and a potential threat to his position within the team.

Leclerc is on a fixed salary which will increase year-on-year.

According to Italian publication Gazzetta Dello Sport, Leclerc could double his current €25m earnings if he sees out the entirety of the deal.