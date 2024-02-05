Sauber pull the covers off their 2024 F1 car with striking livery

Sauber continued F1’s launch season by unveiling their 2024 F1 challenger - the C44.

At an event in London, where Crash.net were present, Sauber - officially known as Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber - revealed their all-new car for the upcoming season.

Sauber have adopted an entirely new car philosophy for 2024 as they look to bounce back from a disappointing ninth-place finish in the constructors’ championship, only beating fellow Ferrari customer team, Haas.

It was a significant step back compared to 2022, where they secured sixth overall thanks to being at the weight limit, unlike all of their rivals.

While Alfa Romeo have departed as their title sponsor, the team’s driver line-up is unchanged with 10-time F1 grand prix winner Valtteri Bottas partnering Zhou Guanyu for a third consecutive season.

Both Bottas and Zhou are out of contract at the end of 2024, and with the likes of Carlos Sainz, Esteban Ocon and Alex Albon linked with the team in recent months, the two incumbent drivers will be needing a strong start to the new season if they are to remain at Hinwil.

German manufacturer Audi will officially take over the team in 2026, however, until then they will race under the Stake-Sauber guise.

Sauber also have a new technical director in charge, leading the development of their new package after James Key joined in September 2023.

Key was previously at McLaren, having worked with Sauber CEO Andreas Seidl during his time at Woking.