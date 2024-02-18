Daniel Ricciardo can expect “messages of interest from rivals” in driver market

Daniel Ricciardo could be one of the key players in the 2025 F1 driver market.

With contracts expiring up and down the grid, and with some high-profile teams set to make decisions about which drivers to hire and fire, silly season could start sooner rather than later.

Visa Cash App RB’s Ricciardo “remains of interest to sister team Red Bull”, F1.com reports, where he is “one of the leading contenders to replace Sergio Perez for next season”.

Perez, in the final year of his contract at Red Bull, enters 2024 under immense pressure to cling onto his status as Max Verstappen’s teammate.

But Ricciardo could yet stay at Visa Cash App RB, a team which is strengthening its bond to Red Bull.

A good season from Ricciardo means “he’ll also almost certainly have some messages of interest from rivals”, the report claims.

Visa Cash App RB’s plan to grow stronger means they can be picky with their own drivers for 2025.

Yuki Tsunoda is currently in position while Liam Lawson waits in the wings.

“Sources say Tsunoda retains the backing of Honda, which includes financial support,” the report states.

Honda have “invested lots of time and money” into Tsunoda’s career to this point.

The Japanese manufacturer are making a full-time F1 return with Aston Martin in 2026 so want to keep a Japanese driver presence on the grid.

“They will do everything they can to keep him in the sport,” the report says, even if it means finding Tsunoda a new team.

Aston Martin are an obvious “possibility” for Tsunoda in the future due to their new link with Honda.

Lawson continues to bide his time as Visa Cash App RB reserve driver and full-time racer in the Japan-based Super Formula series.

He is rated by Red Bull’s influential Helmut Marko which “is quite some backing to have”, the report says.

For 2025 Lawson knows that, even if a Red Bull or a Visa Cash App RB seat is beyond him, that Red Bull have previously engineered moves for their drivers into other teams.