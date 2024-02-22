‘We should be applauded’ - Christian Horner’s staunch defence of Red Bull-RB ties

Red Bull should be applauded, rather than criticised, for their ownership of two F1 teams, Christian Horner believes.

There have been repeated calls from McLaren boss Zak Brown urging F1 and governing body the FIA to ensure Red Bull and sister team, the newly-rebranded RB squad, do not gain an unfair advantage.

Red Bull’s relationship with RB has come under intense scrutiny after strengthening their ties in recent months, and Brown has made it clear he believes every team should operate independently.

But Red Bull team principal Horner says he doesn’t “understand the fuss” or “noise that’s being created about it”.

"I think Red Bull should actually be applauded for the support and the commitment and the jobs that they've provided through the good times, and particularly the bad times. So for me, it really is a non-issue.” Horner said on the second day of F1 pre-season testing in Bahrain.

Horner, who faces an investigation following allegations of inappropriate and controlling behaviour, reckons Red Bull deserve credit for their commitment to F1.

“Red Bull remained resolute, and they continued to support both teams through that difficult period,” he added.

“The regulations then evolved, obviously, and the Faenza-based team had to become their own manufacturer. And so further investment was made in the infrastructure in Faenza.

“We then had COVID, where Red Bull once again stepped up and stuck by both teams in its entirety. In fact, Red Bull, were responsible for getting F1 going again after COVID with two races [in Austria] that were introduced, to get the sport going again following the pandemic.

“So the commitment that Red Bull has made to F1, the commitment that Red Bull has made to these two teams, is outstanding and should be applauded. [We should] be grateful for it rather than derided and try to compromise.

“The two teams are totally separate. One is based in Italy. One is based in the UK, the one that is based in Italy has a far larger turnover of staff that end up in Maranello than end up in Milton Keynes. They have different personalities, they have different characters, and they comply continually with the regulations.

“Indeed, the relationship is far less tight than some of the teams that enjoy very tight relationships with their engine manufacturers.”