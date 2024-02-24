Carlos Sainz discusses next move as his father is spotted chatting to Red Bull

Carlos Sainz’s father was noticed talking to Red Bull bosses during F1 preseason testing in Bahrain.

Sainz is searching for a new drive for 2025, when Lewis Hamilton will replace him at Ferrari.

The Spaniard was the only non-Red Bull driver to win an F1 grand prix last year so should not be short of offers.

Red Bull have space if they choose to dispense with Sergio Perez, while Mercedes need a Hamilton replacement.

“If you saw my dad went to say hello to Helmut Marko, you need to remember he has a great relationship with him,” Sainz said.

“In the same way we have a good relationship with Toto Wolff.

“With everyone in the grid, it is normal at this stage of the year.

“We haven’t seen each other for three or four months, you are going to say hello to each other.”

Sainz has also been heavily linked with Audi’s F1 project.

They are currently running as Sauber until Audi’s full entry in 2026.

His father, Carlos Sainz Sr, recently won the Dakar Rally driving an Audi.

Ferrari’s Sainz said that he is “looking for a project first that allows me to win and be performing as soon as possible” for next season.

He added: “Also, for sure, looking at stability.

“How important stability is in a project in the medium to long term.

“To build a strong team and a team to understand the driver, and the driver to understand the team.

“So, with those two things in mind, and those two things that you need to put into the equation, I will take my decision.

“Taking my time accordingly.”

“I need conversations with everyone to see what everyone offers, and what everyone has in mind.

“And then, with all the options in place, I will take what’s best for my career and for myself as an individual and as a driver.

“The good thing is that I have time.”