2024 F1 Bahrain pre-season testing results: Day 3 lap times

2024 F1 Bahrain Pre-Season Testing - Day 3 Results Pos Driver Nat. Team Time Laps 1 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari 1m30.322s 41 2 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m30.755s 45 3 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m31.030s 57 4 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m31.159s 47 5 Carlos Sainz ESP Scuderia Ferrari 1m31.247s 71 6 Sergio Perez MEX Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m31.483s 53 7 Nico Hulkenberg GER MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m31.686s 69 8 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m31.867s 51 9 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m31.945s 39 10 Lewis Hamilton GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m31.999s 49 11 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m32.038s 46 12 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m32.108s 20 13 Alex Albon THA Williams Racing 1m32.583s 106 14 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m32.895s 40 15 Kevin Magnussen DEN MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m33.053s 80 16 Esteban Ocon FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m33.079s 55 17 Valtteri Bottas FIN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m33.528s 28 18 Zhou Guanyu CHN Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m36.448s 69 19 Daniel Ricciardo AUS Visa Cash App RB F1 Team 1m37.015s 70

The final day of F1 pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit is here.

19 of the 20 drivers are set to to be in action on day three as teams complete their final preparations for the new campaign.

Like on day two, running has been curtalied by a loose drain cover on the approach to Turn 11.

This cost teams over an hour of track time as the circuit repaired, however, it was decided that the lunch break would be abandoned, ensuring no time would be lost, giving everyone the full eight hours as a result.

In a bid to ensure drain holes don't impact next week's Bahrain Grand Prix, it's been reported that they will be filled with concrete ahead of the race weekend.

In terms of the on-track action, Carlos Sainz sat at the top of the timesheets for the opening four hours on a 1m31.247s on the C3 tyre, 0.2s clear of Sergio Perez.

Lewis Hamilton was the only driver in the morning segment to fit the C5 (the softest compound in Pirelli's range) with his time good enough for third overall.