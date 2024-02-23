2024 F1 Bahrain pre-season testing results: Day 3 lap times
Lap times from Day 3 of pre-season testing for the 2024 F1 season in Bahrain.
|2024 F1 Bahrain Pre-Season Testing - Day 3 Results
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|Laps
|1
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m30.322s
|41
|2
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m30.755s
|45
|3
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m31.030s
|57
|4
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m31.159s
|47
|5
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Scuderia Ferrari
|1m31.247s
|71
|6
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m31.483s
|53
|7
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m31.686s
|69
|8
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m31.867s
|51
|9
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m31.945s
|39
|10
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m31.999s
|49
|11
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m32.038s
|46
|12
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m32.108s
|20
|13
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Williams Racing
|1m32.583s
|106
|14
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m32.895s
|40
|15
|Kevin Magnussen
|DEN
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m33.053s
|80
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m33.079s
|55
|17
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m33.528s
|28
|18
|Zhou Guanyu
|CHN
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m36.448s
|69
|19
|Daniel Ricciardo
|AUS
|Visa Cash App RB F1 Team
|1m37.015s
|70
The final day of F1 pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit is here.
19 of the 20 drivers are set to to be in action on day three as teams complete their final preparations for the new campaign.
Like on day two, running has been curtalied by a loose drain cover on the approach to Turn 11.
This cost teams over an hour of track time as the circuit repaired, however, it was decided that the lunch break would be abandoned, ensuring no time would be lost, giving everyone the full eight hours as a result.
In a bid to ensure drain holes don't impact next week's Bahrain Grand Prix, it's been reported that they will be filled with concrete ahead of the race weekend.
In terms of the on-track action, Carlos Sainz sat at the top of the timesheets for the opening four hours on a 1m31.247s on the C3 tyre, 0.2s clear of Sergio Perez.
Lewis Hamilton was the only driver in the morning segment to fit the C5 (the softest compound in Pirelli's range) with his time good enough for third overall.