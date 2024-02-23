2024 F1 Bahrain pre-season testing results: Day 3 lap times

Lap times from Day 3 of pre-season testing for the 2024 F1 season in Bahrain.

Zhou Guanyu (CHN) Sauber C44. Formula 1 Testing, Sakhir, Bahrain, Day Three.
Zhou Guanyu (CHN) Sauber C44. Formula 1 Testing, Sakhir, Bahrain, Day…
2024 F1 Bahrain Pre-Season Testing - Day 3 Results 
PosDriverNat.TeamTimeLaps
1Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari1m30.322s41
2Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m30.755s45
3Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m31.030s57
4Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m31.159s47
5Carlos SainzESPScuderia Ferrari1m31.247s71
6Sergio PerezMEXOracle Red Bull Racing1m31.483s53
7Nico HulkenbergGERMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m31.686s69
8George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m31.867s51
9Yuki TsunodaJPNVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m31.945s39
10Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m31.999s49
11Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m32.038s46
12Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m32.108s20
13Alex AlbonTHAWilliams Racing1m32.583s106
14Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m32.895s40
15Kevin MagnussenDENMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m33.053s80
16Esteban OconFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m33.079s55
17Valtteri BottasFINStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m33.528s28
18Zhou GuanyuCHNStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m36.448s69
19Daniel RicciardoAUSVisa Cash App RB F1 Team1m37.015s70

The final day of F1 pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit is here.

19 of the 20 drivers are set to to be in action on day three as teams complete their final preparations for the new campaign.

Like on day two, running has been curtalied by a loose drain cover on the approach to Turn 11.

This cost teams over an hour of track time as the circuit repaired, however, it was decided that the lunch break would be abandoned, ensuring no time would be lost, giving everyone the full eight hours as a result.

In a bid to ensure drain holes don't impact next week's Bahrain Grand Prix, it's been reported that they will be filled with concrete ahead of the race weekend. 

In terms of the on-track action, Carlos Sainz sat at the top of the timesheets for the opening four hours on a 1m31.247s on the C3 tyre, 0.2s clear of Sergio Perez.

Lewis Hamilton was the only driver in the morning segment to fit the C5 (the softest compound in Pirelli's range) with his time good enough for third overall.

