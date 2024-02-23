Alex Albon’s ominous ‘25 seconds’ Max Verstappen prediction for Bahrain GP

Alex Albon has given his early prediction for next weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix - the first race of the 2024 F1 season.

Alex Albon’s ominous ‘25 seconds’ Max Verstappen prediction for Bahrain GP
Alexander Albon (THA) Williams Racing. Formula 1 Testing, Sakhir, Bahrain, Day Three.- www.xpbimages.com, EMail:
Alexander Albon (THA) Williams Racing. Formula 1 Testing, Sakhir, Bahrain,…

Williams driver Alex Albon has made a worrying prediction that Max Verstappen will have a 25-second lead heading into the final laps of next week’s Bahrain Grand Prix.

Verstappen dominated the opening day of pre-season testing in Bahrain, topping the timesheets by 1.1s.

The Dutchman hasn’t driven the RB20 since the first day, but is due to be in action for the final four hours on Friday.

The general consensus is that Red Bull is still the team to beat - and their advantage could be even greater than at the end of last year.

Albon appeared on F1’s testing coverage on day two in Bahrain, and he gave his prediction of what could happen next week.

“I’m going to already hypothesise what is going to happen,” Albon said.

“Max is going to have a 25-second lead, he’s going to go for a pit stop at the end of the race and he’s going to go for it at the end and break the lap record!”

Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 Testing, Sakhir, Bahrain, Day One.- www.xpbimages.com, EMail:
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 Testing, Sakhir,…

Williams secured an impressive seventh in the F1 2023 constructors’ championship - their best finish in six years.

That was predominantly down to Albon’s consistent performances, often capitalising on any points opportunities.

However, Albon feels that Williams might be forced down the pecking order, identifying RB - formerly AlphaTauri - as a team that could overtake the Grove outfit in 2024.

“They’ve made a step,” Albon added. “I think they’ve definitely… gathered some parts.

“They look very, very, very quick. So I think they’ve made a big step, which is just the way it is. But we’re there. We’re not far away, I don’t think.”

Read More

Latest News

F1
53 mins ago
2024 F1 Bahrain pre-season testing: Day 3 LIVE UPDATES!
Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 Testing, Sakhir, Bahrain, Day Three.- www.xpbimages.com, EMail:
Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 Testing, Sakhir, Bahrain, Day…
F1
Results
57 mins ago
2024 F1 Bahrain pre-season testing results: Day 3 lap times
Zhou Guanyu (CHN) Sauber C44. Formula 1 Testing, Sakhir, Bahrain, Day Three.- www.xpbimages.com, EMail:
Zhou Guanyu (CHN) Sauber C44. Formula 1 Testing, Sakhir, Bahrain, Day…
F1
News
2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton claims Ferrari F1 move wouldn’t have happened without Fred Vasseur
(L to R): Frederic Vasseur (FRA) Ferrari Team Principal with Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World
(L to R): Frederic Vasseur (FRA) Ferrari Team Principal with Lewis…
F1
News
2 hours ago
Lewis Hamilton opens up on shock Ferrari move and Michael Schumacher ‘dream’
Lewis Hamilton at F1 2024 pre-season testing
Lewis Hamilton at F1 2024 pre-season testing
F1
News
4 hours ago
Max Verstappen ‘doesn’t care’ what RB20 looks like following Mercedes comparison
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 Testing, Sakhir, Bahrain, Day One. - www.xpbimages.com, EMail:
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 Testing, Sakhir,…