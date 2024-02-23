Lando Norris has ‘no regrets’ over early McLaren F1 deal despite Mercedes opening

Lando Norris insists he has “no regrets” about extending his McLaren F1 contract despite the potential knock-on opportunities created by Lewis Hamilton’s shock move to Ferrari.

Norris committed his future to McLaren by signing a new multi-year contract extension at the end of January, just days before Hamilton’s blockbuster switch to Ferrari was confirmed.

Hamilton’s shock move has left a seat unexpectedly available at Mercedes for 2025, and is set to have major implications on the driver market.

Asked if he wished he had waited a bit longer to see how things panned out in the driver market, Norris replied: “Nope. I could have waited. I had the choice and I knew opportunities were potentially coming my way.

"I knew what opportunities I had at the time of last year coming into this year and what could have happened, or what is happening over the next few years anyway. No regrets from my side.

“I’m confident in my team, I’m confident in what we are able to achieve and what we can achieve going into the future and I am very happy with where I am.

“Of course I could be happier if we were achieving the goals we all want to achieve, but the main point is I’m enjoying my time with the guys that I’m with and that’s always a big part of my life.

“I want to enjoy where I am and I am. I think that’s an important part of trying to improve the team at the same time, in knowing everyone and pushing everyone. And I think everyone is capable of getting to the goal of being the top team in Formula 1. So very happy.”

Norris scored seven podiums on his way to finishing sixth in the drivers’ championship after McLaren pulled off a remarkable mid-season transformation in competitiveness.

The 24-year-old Briton’s impressive performances in recent years have seen him linked with the likes of Red Bull and Mercedes, but Norris has repeatedly underlined his faith in McLaren.