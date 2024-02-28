Daniel Ricciardo hopes for ‘fair outcome’ to Christian Horner investigation

Daniel Ricciardo has given his view on the investigation surrounding Christian Horner's alleged misconduct.

Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain, Preparation Day.-
Daniel Ricciardo (AUS) RB. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain…

Daniel Ricciardo says he is hoping for a “fair outcome” to the investigation surrounding Red Bull F1 team principal Christian Horner.

Horner is the subject of an investigation into allegations of inappropriate and controlling behaviour which were made by a female colleague.

The 50-year-old has denied the claims and has continued to carry out his role as Red Bull team principal. Horner is travelling to Bahrain today ahead of this weekend’s season-opening grand prix.

Former Red Bull driver Ricciardo was asked if the investigation surrounding Horner was a distraction for him personally due to his close relationship with Horner.

“Coming into the test, obviously we were aware of everything going on,” Ricciardo told media including Crash.net in Bahrain on Wednesday.

“But would I say was it an on-track distraction? No, it wasn’t. Knowing we have so little time as well, it was really 'I need to focus on me, my team, my driving' and trying to start this week as strongly as possible.

“Do I feel for him through all of this? Yes, I've known Christian for a long time.

“He's always been great with me. So I do hope that there is a fair outcome and resolution soon, hopefully before this weekend, so it's not really a distraction for him or obviously anyone in the team.

“But honestly, for us, we've had to really just focus on ourselves and trying to get on with the task.”

Christian Horner and Daniel Ricciardo celebrating in Monaco
Christian Horner and Daniel Ricciardo celebrating in Monaco

Sky F1 have reported that Horner doesn’t know the outcome of the investigation, but news is expected to be announced before the track action gets underway on Thursday.

“He’s come here without knowing how this has been resolved one way or the other. It’s I suppose a continuation of him saying ‘business as usual’ that he denies the allegations and he wants to continue with his job,” Sky’s Craig Slater reported.

“He should arrive here this evening. Will we get an outcome this evening? I have been reporting consistently that my understanding was we would get something before the start of the season.”

