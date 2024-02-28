Red Bull, Aston Martin, Mercedes? Carlos Sainz lays out plan to find ‘25 drive

Carlos Sainz vows to "take my time" to find the best "mid-to-long term project"

Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain, Preparation
Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain…

Carlos Sainz intends to speak to every option at his disposal to secure the best possible 2025 F1 seat.

Sainz will lose his Ferrari drive next year when Lewis Hamilton takes his place alongside Charles Leclerc.

Mercedes currently have a vacancy to replace Hamilton, while Red Bull and Aston Martin may also have availability if Sergio Perez or Fernando Alonso respectively depart.

Audi, who currently run as Sauber before fully entering F1 in 2026, are also frequently mentioned as a future home for Sainz.

“No, I don’t know where I am going,” Sainz said at the season-opening F1 Bahrain Grand Prix.

“And I don’t know what my best option will be.

“What I know is that I’m going to maximise my last year at Ferrari.

“I really want to have a good last year in this incredible team, and give my absolute best for everyone in Maranello.

“Regarding my future, the situation changed quite a lot over the winter.

“Now I am going to take my time to decide where I will go.

“We are going to speak to all of the options available, to see what the best mid-to-long term project is for me and my career, and the best project to give my the possibility to be a world champion.

“It is a dream, and the thing that I want to do as soon as possible.”

Sainz was in talks with Ferrari to extend his contract when the bombshell news of Hamilton’s move shocked F1.

The Spanish driver, last year, was the only non-Red Bull to win an F1 grand prix.

Yet with the 2024 season beginning, Sainz finds himself with an uncertain future although interest in his services is unlikely to be lacking.

