Lewis Hamilton says Christian Horner investigation is ‘hanging over’ F1

Lewis Hamilton said the investigation surrounding Red Bull team principal Christian Horner was “hanging over” F1 and represents an “important moment for the sport”.

Horner has been cleared of wrongdoing after an investigation into his behaviour, following a complaint from a female colleague.

The 50-year-old will continue in his role as Red Bull team principal and is travelling to Bahrain on Wednesday, ahead of this weekend’s season-opening grand prix.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton weighed in on the topic, before Red Bull announced that Horner had been cleared.

“I think we always have to do more to try to make the sport and the environment and people work in feel safe and inclusive, and yeah, any allegations have to be taken very seriously," he said.

“Obviously we don’t know everything that’s gone on. But it does need to be resolved as it’s hanging over the sport, and it’ll be really interesting to see how it’s dealt with moving forward in terms of, in the effect it may or may not have on the sport moving forwards.

“I think it’s a really important moment for the sport to make sure that we stand true to our values.”

Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso refused to comment on the matter, while McLaren’s Lando Norris said: “I think it’s got nothing to do with us for the time being.

“The investigation is underway, things are happening, and it’s something I’d prefer to stay out of for now, so, simple as that.”

Asked if he is 100% behind Horner and the way he runs Red Bull, Max Verstappen responded: "Well I’m trusting the process, that’s what’s happening right now, that’s the thing that I mentioned with it.

"When you talk about performance, it’s of course very important that everyone sticks together.”

Pressed to provide detail on what he knows about the process, Verstappen said: "I do not want to get into that, because it’s not my case anyway, and I don’t want to be involved with that.

“But as a team, yeah, we do trust that process and we just have to be patient, because there’s no need to start saying things, start screaming things out loud.

“You have to be patient. I think I’ve learned that over the years anyway.”