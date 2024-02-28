Full Red Bull statement as complaint against Christian Horner 'dismissed'

Here is the full statement from Red Bull after a complaint against Christian Horner was 'dismissed'

Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal in the FIA Press Conference. Formula 1 Testing, Sakhir, Bahrain, Day
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal in the FIA Press…

Red Bull have shared a statement after they "dismissed" the complaint made against Christian Horner.

The statement from a Red Bull spokesperson read: "The independent investigation into the allegations made against Mr Horner is complete, and Red Bull can confirm that the grievance has been dismissed. 

"The complainant has a right of appeal. 

"Red Bull is confident that the investigation has been fair, rigorous and impartial. 

"The investigation report is confidential and contains the private information of the parties and third parties who assisted in the investigation, and therefore we will not be commenting further out of respect for all concerned. 

"Red Bull will continue striving to meet the highest workplace standards."

The Red Bull chief executive and team principal is expected to arrive in Bahrain on Wednesday for the season-opening grand prix this weekend.

Horner will retain his job at Red Bull after the findings of the investigation.

He has been under investigation by an independent lawyer over complaints about his behaviour.

Horner denied the allegations.

The complaint, from a female colleague, went to the F1 team's parent company Red Bull GmbH.

Horner has continued working during this investigation, which started after the news of the complaint against him broke on February 5.

He will now oversee Red Bull at this weekend's F1 Bahrain Grand Prix after being cleared of wrongdoing.

Horner is the only team principal to have been in charge of Red Bull since their F1 entry in 2005.

They have won seven drivers' championships (four from Sebastian Vettel and three from Max Verstappen) plus six constructors' titles during his reign.

Horner's team have launched the RB20 this year which they hope will be a step forward from last season's utterly dominant machine, but the season begins in Bahrain this weekend in the immediate aftermath of his exoneration of any misconduct.

