Christian Horner cleared of inappropriate behaviour following Red Bull investigation

Christian Horner will remain Red Bull F1 team principal after being cleared of any wrongdoing following an investigation into allegations that he acted inappropriately.

The 50-year-old had been under investigation by an independent lawyer after allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards a female Red Bull employee.

The findings of the investigation were sent to the Red Bull company’s top management in Austria to mull over, before deciding Horner’s future ahead of this weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix - the first race of the 2024 F1 season.

It is understood that Red Bull’s top brass had received a 150-page document detailing the findings from the hours of interviews involving Horner.

Despite the investigation, Horner remained part of Red Bull’s pre-season preparations.

He was at the launch of Red Bull’s 2024 challenger - the RB20 - on February 15, and confirmed to the media that it was “business as usual” as he protested his innocence.

Horner was also present at the three days of testing at the Bahrain International Circuit last week.

There had been external pressure from F1 and the FIA to find a resolution, similarly Red Bull’s engine partner - Ford - were “frustrated” by the lack of progress being made, publicly at least.

On Wednesday afternoon, a Red Bull spokesperson confirmed that Horner had been cleared with the following statement: "The independent investigation into the allegations made against Mr Horner is complete, and Red Bull can confirm that the grievance has been dismissed. The complainant has a right of appeal. Red Bull is confident that the investigation has been fair, rigorous and impartial.

"The investigation report is confidential and contains the private information of the parties and third parties who assisted in the investigation, and therefore we will not be commenting further out of respect for all concerned. Red Bull will continue striving to meet the highest workplace standards."

The news means that Horner will be in charge of the team in F1 2024 as Red Bull and Max Verstappen look to defend both championships.

Red Bull are heavy favourites to retain both championships with their radically designed RB20 catching the attention of the paddock.

Verstappen could win his fourth straight world championship this year - something Sebastian Vettel achieved between 2010 and 2013, also with Red Bull.