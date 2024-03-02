Jos Verstappen in 'blazing row' with Christian Horner: “There is tension here..."

Jos Verstappen reportedly argued with Christian Horner in Bahrain and has called for the Red Bull boss to lose his job.

The father of Max Verstappen and the Red Bull team principal had a “blazing row” on Friday at the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix, the Daily Mail report.

Jos stormed out before returning to shake hands.

“There is tension here while he remains in position,” Jos then told the newspaper.

“The team is in danger of being torn apart. It can't go on the way it is. It will explode.

“He is playing the victim, when he is the one causing the problems.”

Horner's 'affiliates' have told the Daily Mail that they believe Jos is actively trying to undermine his job in charge of the F1 team.

Jos denied being the source of the leaked alleged evidence from Horner's recent investigation which stunned F1 this week.

"That wouldn't make sense," Jos told the newspaper. "Why would I do that when Max is doing so well here?"

(L to R): Geri Horner (GBR) Singer with her husband Christian Horner (GBR)…

Horner was cleared of wrongdoing by his F1 team's parent company earlier this week, after allegations against him from a female colleague. He has denied all the allegations.

But then an anonoymous email account spread what it claimed to be alleged evidence from the investigation.

“I’m not going to comment on anonymous, speculative messages from an unknown source," Horner said after the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix.

Before Saturday's race, the Red Bull chief executive and team principal was joined in a very public show of support by his wife, the former Spice Girl Geri.

They held hands and kissed in full view of the public, and chatted in the Red Bull hospitality area to other people too.

Significantly, Mr and Mrs Horner were joined pre-race by Chalerm Yoovidhya, the Red Bull majority shareholder.

Yoovidhya is reportedly a key ally of Horner's within the company.

Red Bull dominated the first grand prix of the 2024 F1 season, with Max Verstappen winning and Sergio Perez finishing second.

Horner later confirmed that he would remain in charge of the F1 team at next week's Saudi Arabian Grand Prix despite the ongoing situation.