Christian Horner grilled about investigation fallout but says “end of, move on…”

Following the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner was grilled about the fallout from the investigation he faced into alleged inappropriate behaviour.

Horner was cleared of misconduct on Wednesday following a lengthy external investigation, but less than 24 hours later, he was facing fresh scrutiny when an email from an anonymous source claimed to include leaked alleged evidence.

After Saturday’s grand prix, Horner, who was joined in the paddock by wife Geri in a show of solidarity, said he is “absolutely” confident he will remain in post for the entirety of the 2024 F1 season.

Here is what Horner said to media including Crash.net after the season-opener in Bahrain…

How have the past few days been trying to cope with what’s going on?

CH: “Obviously it’s not been pleasant. The unwanted attention, but the focus is now very much on the cars. My focus has very much been on what’s going on on track and the result today I think demonstrates where the whole team’s focus is and we move onwards.”

Today you had Geri coming here - day to show you have support?

CH: “I’ve had tremendous support from within the team and within the company. So, yes, it was a day about going racing, about the start of the season and about starting the season in the best possible way. The drivers did brilliantly, the team did brilliantly and yeah it was the best possible start for the team, for our partners, for our shareholders and everybody within the group.”

Drama over, draw a line under it?

CH: “My focus is on racing. What people choose to write is up to them. But my focus coming out of this weekend is on the next race in seven days time in Saudi Arabia.”

Since the complaint was dismissed messages have emerged. You’ve declined to comment on the messages, why can’t you comment on them?

CH: “I’m not going to comment on anonymous, speculative messages from an unknown source…”

They’re not speculative, with respect they’re messages…

CH: “They’re from an unknown source which I’m not going to comment on.”

Doesn’t it bother you that someone doesn’t want this to stop?

CH: “I’m not going to comment on what motives, whatever person may have for doing this. My focus is on this team, my family, my wife and going racing. I have the support of an incredible family, of an incredible wife, of an incredible team and everybody within that team and my focus is on going racing and winning races and doing the best that I can.”

Are you confident that you’ll be here for the entire season?

CH: “Absolutely.”

What’s been thrown at you, standing resolute and firm?

CH: “100%. There was a full, lengthy internal process that was completed by an independent KC. And the grievance that was raised was dismissed. End of. Move on.”

Ever any doubt of getting here or always 100% sure?

CH: “I’ve always been entirely confident that I would be here. And my focus is on the season ahead and the races we have ahead.”

Is it somewhat detrimental to the sport in some way to have this going on?

CH: “Look, I can’t comment on what people are choosing to write. My focus is on the team, my family, and the people around me. And I have their full support, their full backing, and for me, it’s about looking ahead and moving forward.”