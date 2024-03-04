Mercedes in “no hurry” to pick Lewis Hamilton replacement as Max Verstappen rumours intensify

Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff insists he is in “no hurry” to take a decision on who will replace Lewis Hamilton next year, amid rumours linking Max Verstappen to the team.

Hamilton shocked the F1 world last month by activating a break clause in his current Mercedes contract, enabling him to join Ferrari on a multi-year deal from 2025.

The seven-time world champion’s blockbuster move has left an unexpected vacancy alongside George Russell, but Wolff says he will not be rushed into deciding which driver will get the seat.

Carlos Sainz, Fernando Alonso and Alex Albon have all been linked to Mercedes since Hamilton’s announcement, while Mercedes wonder kid Andrea Kimi Antonelli could be an option.

But the Mercedes junior’s rookie F2 season got off to a difficult start in Bahrain as Prema struggled.

"A championship-winning team 17th and 18th, in F2, that's not at all where they should be,” Wolff said when asked about Antonelli’s start to life in F2.

"I think you can look at him against the team-mate, that is one of the comparisons, and I think Oliver Bearman is a top driver

"But I think, like I always said, I'm almost guilty of talking too much. We will see how the next few races pan out.

"I'm in no hurry for us to take a decision on drivers. I've been rushed in a hurry by Lewis. So, this time around I'm going to take it easy and evaluate the market.”

Race winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium…

Jos Verstappen’s falling out with Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has fuelled speculation that his son, reigning world champion Max, could be the target of an approach from Mercedes.

Verstappen Sr was seen deep in conversation with Wolff in the Bahrain paddock during the weekend and is rumoured to have met the Mercedes boss for dinner on Friday night.

When pressed about whether Verstappen could join Mercedes, Wolff was quoted by F1-Insider as saying: “Everything is possible”.

During his English media session after Saturday’s race in Bahrain, Wolff said: "I think the driver will always choose the quickest car. That is fundamentally what it's all about.

"At the moment the Red Bull is the quickest car, so that will obviously be the priority."