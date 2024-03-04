Mercedes in “no hurry” to pick Lewis Hamilton replacement as Max Verstappen rumours intensify

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff insists he is in no rush to decide on Lewis Hamilton's replacement for F1 2025.

Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director…

Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff insists he is in “no hurry” to take a decision on who will replace Lewis Hamilton next year, amid rumours linking Max Verstappen to the team.

Hamilton shocked the F1 world last month by activating a break clause in his current Mercedes contract, enabling him to join Ferrari on a multi-year deal from 2025.

The seven-time world champion’s blockbuster move has left an unexpected vacancy alongside George Russell, but Wolff says he will not be rushed into deciding which driver will get the seat.

Carlos Sainz, Fernando Alonso and Alex Albon have all been linked to Mercedes since Hamilton’s announcement, while Mercedes wonder kid Andrea Kimi Antonelli could be an option.

But the Mercedes junior’s rookie F2 season got off to a difficult start in Bahrain as Prema struggled.

"A championship-winning team 17th and 18th, in F2, that's not at all where they should be,” Wolff said when asked about Antonelli’s start to life in F2.

"I think you can look at him against the team-mate, that is one of the comparisons, and I think Oliver Bearman is a top driver

"But I think, like I always said, I'm almost guilty of talking too much. We will see how the next few races pan out.

"I'm in no hurry for us to take a decision on drivers. I've been rushed in a hurry by Lewis. So, this time around I'm going to take it easy and evaluate the market.”

Race winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain
Race winner Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium…

Jos Verstappen’s falling out with Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has fuelled speculation that his son, reigning world champion Max, could be the target of an approach from Mercedes.

Verstappen Sr was seen deep in conversation with Wolff in the Bahrain paddock during the weekend and is rumoured to have met the Mercedes boss for dinner on Friday night.

When pressed about whether Verstappen could join Mercedes, Wolff was quoted by F1-Insider as saying: “Everything is possible”.

During his English media session after Saturday’s race in Bahrain, Wolff said: "I think the driver will always choose the quickest car. That is fundamentally what it's all about.

"At the moment the Red Bull is the quickest car, so that will obviously be the priority."

Read More

Latest News

F1
News
27 mins ago
Alpine restructure F1 technical department after key resignations
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain,
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A524. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1…
WSBK
News
36 mins ago
Alvaro Bautista still betting ‘on the same three riders’ as last year
Alvaro Bautista, Jonathan Rea, Race 1, Australian WorldSBK, 24 February
Alvaro Bautista, Jonathan Rea, Race 1, Australian WorldSBK, 24 February
MotoGP
News
1 hour ago
Pedro Acosta ‘excited to start very special season’
Pedro
Pedro
F1
News
1 hour ago
Mercedes in “no hurry” to pick Lewis Hamilton replacement as Max Verstappen rumours intensify
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director…
F1
News
1 hour ago
Red Bull hit by warning: “Adrian Newey will not put up with unrest”
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal and Adrian Newey (GBR) Red Bull Racing Chief Technical Officer.
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal and Adrian Newey …

Latest News

F1
News
2 hours ago
Jos Verstappen won’t attend F1 Saudi Arabian GP as Christian Horner feud grows
(L to R): Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing with his father Jos Verstappen (NLD). Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1,
(L to R): Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing with his father Jos…
MotoGP
News
3 hours ago
Aleix “welcomes” difficult 2024 Aprilia: “Important thing is we are faster”
Aleix Espargaro, Qatar MotoGP test, 19 February
Aleix Espargaro, Qatar MotoGP test, 19 February
MotoGP
News
3 hours ago
Jorge Lorenzo points at three ‘question marks’ that Marc Marquez must answer
Marc
Marc
MotoGP
News
3 hours ago
How to watch the Qatar MotoGP: Live stream here
Francesco Bagnaia, Qatar MotoGP test, 20 February
Francesco Bagnaia, Qatar MotoGP test, 20 February