Did Lewis Hamilton confirm Mercedes' interest in Max Verstappen with 'on the list' comment?

Lewis Hamilton has seemingly confirmed Mercedes’ interest in Max Verstappen, saying he is sure the reigning F1 world champion is “on the list” of drivers to replace him.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton will quit Mercedes at the end of the season in order to complete a blockbuster switch to Ferrari for 2025 - a move that has rocked the F1 driver market.

Reported turmoil within the Red Bull camp amid the ongoing saga surrounding team principal Christian Horner has led to speculation ramping up about Verstappen’s own future.

A public meeting between Verstappen’s father, Jos, and Toto Wolff after the Bahrain Grand Prix sparked rumours that the three-time world champion could complete his own bombshell move to Mercedes.

While he admitted Verstappen is on Mercedes’ driver wish-list, he cannot see a reason why his former title rival would want to give up what is comfortably the most competitive car in the field.

“I think my move has shown that anything is possible. There’s going to be a really interesting next six months or so,” Hamilton said ahead of this weekend’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

“I don’t have an extra scoop. I know that… I’m sure Max is on the list, but I’m pretty sure he’s tied up.

“And also, I couldn’t see why he’d leave a car that is that good.”

Speaking earlier in the press conference, George Russell said any team should "100%" try to sign Verstappen as he welcomed the suggestion of the Dutchman becoming his next teammate.

Max Verstappen

Verstappen was also quizzed on his Red Bull future on Wednesday.

Asked if he is sure he will remain at Red Bull until the end of his contract, which runs until 2028, Verstappen replied: “Well that was always the intention of signing, that’s why we signed for so long to be here.

“And of course it’s about the performance of the car. And of course from 2026 onwards that’s a bit of a question mark with new regulations. But I knew that when I signed the contract. But I also know what they have done for me in my career.

“So yeah, the intention is of course absolutely to stay with this team because I really enjoy it, and I’m also really happy within the team. And yeah, as long as we perform there is no reason also to leave.”

When pressed on whether he could ever envisage himself being at Mercedes, the Dutchman said: “The thing is, I think nobody would have seen that Lewis would move to Ferrari.

“And that is not related to F1. You never know in general life what happens, or comes to you, or happens around you or what might influence you, so you can never say 100 per cent that that is how it is going to be, and that is the way I approach my life.

“I am very relaxed and very happy at the team and the performance is there so there is no reason to leave.”