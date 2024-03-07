How may Max Verstappen’s Mercedes rumour impact the F1 driver market?

Max Verstappen might have been the unlikeliest driver to replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes - until now.

The chaos at Red Bull means Verstappen has stunningly been quizzed about a shock exit, and a move across to their great rivals.

But how might this colossal move impact the rest of the 2025 F1 driver market, which has already seen Hamilton confirmed for Ferrari?

Mercedes’ options?

Toto Wolff’s “long-term” option is to put Andrea Kimi Antonelli into their car, F1.com reports.

He is still just 17 and beginning his debut season in Formula 2 so 2025 might arrive too quickly.

Fernando Alonso is the other key option. At 42, he might be an eye-catching move, but he would be short-term.

But signing Alonso would give Antonelli time to grow into the driver that Mercedes ultimately want.

But Wolff was seen talking to Jos Verstappen, Max’s father, a week ago in Bahrain creating the rumour that the Red Bull star could move.

Mercedes have not yet initiated serious talks with Carlos Sainz, Pierre Gasly, Valtteri Bottas, Esteban Ocon or Alex Albon, the report claims.

Albon is contracted through 2025 but the other four would be up for grabs next year.

Wolff has insisted that Mercedes will take their time - but that will impact the rest of the driver market.

What is Aston Martin’s Plan B?

Aston Martin want to keep Alonso for a third season in 2025, and the driver has pledged loyalty to them.

But Alonso is also teasing retirement - which some interpret as a negotiating tactic.

If he leaves, Aston Martin could look to Sainz - who is in desperate need of a seat after being replaced at Ferrari by Hamilton.

Gasly or Bottas could also come into the picture. But so could Sergio Perez, if he is ousted at Red Bull.

Will Sergio Perez be axed at Red Bull?

Christian Horner says that Perez’s future depends on his results and performances this year. Last week in Saudi Arabia, he finished P2 behind Verstappen.

The team also has Daniel Ricciardo, Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson within their RB ranks.

Ricciardo is widely considered to be the likeliest alternative to Perez.

Williams’ Albon could also be brought back to Red Bull in 2026, the report suggests, meaning they would want a one-year stop-gap in the meantime.

Alpine driver seek exit?

Alpine’s tough start to the season means Gasly and Ocon may be considering their options.

Ocon, as a Mercedes junior, will fancy replacing Hamilton.

Jack Doohan and Victor Martins are Alpine juniors who could earn a step into F1.

But F1.com reports that “everyone is waiting for Mercedes to make a move” - meaning until Wolff makes his big decision, the other drivers will wait…