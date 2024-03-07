Max Verstappen to Mercedes analysed: 'Is the new Red Bull engine rumoured to be good?'

Sky Sports F1 pundit Karun Chandhok is doubtful Max Verstappen is seriously looking at potentially leaving Red Bull for Mercedes amid the ongoing Christian Horner situation.

The rumour mill was sent into overdrive following the Bahrain Grand Prix after Jos Verstappen’s strong comments against Horner, claiming Red Bull could be torn apart.

While Horner was cleared of any wrongdoing following an internal investigation into allegations of inappropriate behaviour, the saga has continued to roll on.

On top of Jos’ aforementioned comments, he was seen talking to Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, leading to a raft of speculation linking the reigning world champion with a move to Brackley.

Speaking on Sky’s F1 coverage for this weekend’s Saudi Arabian GP, Chandhok gave his view on the situation.

“Jos’ first loyalty is going to lie with his son and ultimately, above everything else, as a father he wants what is best for Max and what is best for Max is having him in the best car possible, winning lots of championships and carrying on this journey that he’s on at the moment,” he said.

“Despite all of the stuff that came out and exploded all over the internet on Monday, I don’t believe Max is looking to go to Mercedes. It set the rumour mill into overdrive. I could be proved wrong.

“I didn’t think Lewis would go to Ferrari and I was wrong there.I believe Mr Yoovidhya was at that meeting between Raymond and Christian as well. I think they’re trying to bring the attention, while the situation is unfolding in a private way, in terms of Max, they’re trying to focus the attention back on what’s happening on track.”

Former W Series driver Naomi Schiff suggested that rumours could stem from the fact that Red Bull are building their own power unit for 2026.

Given that it’s the first time in their F1 history they will do so, there’s questions about how competitive Red Bull will be relative to proven manufacturers such as Ferrari or Mercedes.

“It’s a tough moment for everyone in the paddock,” he added. “Lewis started a chain of events. It’s almost like a tetris game has been unleashed and we’re waiting to see where all these pieces are going to fit. Ultimately right now, this Red Bull is still a cut above the rest.

“For Max, he will be looking for a car he can have championship wins with. We know his ambition isn’t to stay in F1 forever. Essentially, he’s going to go where he’s promised of a good team.

“2026 regulations change - will Red Bull still have a dominant car? Is that Red Bull engine rumoured to be good or not? That potentially could be something starting this rumour.”