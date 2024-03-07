Female employee who accused Christian Horner suspended by Red Bull

The latest development in the ongoing Christian Horner saga.

Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix,
Christian Horner (GBR) Red Bull Racing Team Principal. Formula 1 World…

The female employee who accused Christian Horner of inappropriate behaviour has been suspended by Red Bull.

As reported by The Telegraph and Daily Mail, the woman at the centre of the Horner saga has been stood down by the team.

This comes after The Times reported the female employee had until the end of yesterday to submit an appeal after Horner was cleared of any wrongdoing following an international investigation.

The 50-year-old Red Bull boss was cleared of allegations of inappropriate behaviour by the aforementioned employee.

The outcome was announced ahead of last weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix, the first race of 2024, but the story has continued to rumble.

After practice on Thursday, accredited F1 journalists, team principals and senior officials were emailed alleged evidence from the investigation such as text messages, images and videos.

Horner has refused to comment on the alleged leak, protesting his innocence.

Seven days later, the female employee has now been suspended by Red Bull.

The Daily Mail have noted that Horner’s wife, Geri Horner - who was present at the Bahrain GP on Saturday - demanded that the Red Bull team boss “cut ties” with the accuser.

While Horner has remained in charge of the team, and will do so at this weekend’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, it’s been far from plain-sailing.

Following Red Bull’s 1-2 finish in Bahrain on Saturday, Max Verstappen's father, Jos, gave a bombshell interview, effectively calling Horner to resign.

The former F1 driver claimed that the saga risks tearing Red Bull apart.

Jos was also seen talking to Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, leading to speculation that the reigning F1 world champion could be a potential replacement for Lewis Hamilton if the Horner situation isn’t resolved. 

