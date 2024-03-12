Toto Wolff bumps wall at Imola during Netflix-filmed track day with Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes F1 team principal Toto Wolff had a minor crash during a Netflix-filmed track day with Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

Wolff was driving a Mercedes AMG GT3 car at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix venue on Monday when he lost control and hit the wall while exiting the Rivazza corner.

Wolff was unharmed in the small crash, described as a "little love tap" by a Mercedes spokesperson, and was able to return to track once the damaged front right corner was repaired.

The 52-year-old Austrian returned to the team’s factory in Brackley on Tuesday.

Wolff had joined Mercedes junior Antonelli and his father, Marco Antonelli, for a track day at Imola following the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The GT3 car was prepared by AKM Motorsport, a San Marino-based team run by Antonelli Sr.

There was also a Netflix crew in attendance to film for the next season of F1’s fly-on-the-wall documentary, Drive to Survive.

Did Netflix capture or spare Wolff’s blushes? We will have to wait until 2025 to see if the incident makes the cut for Season 7.

17-year-old Antonelli reportedly arrived at the track after a day at school.

The Italian teenage sensation is being considered as a potential candidate to replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes in 2025.

Any rapid graduation to F1 will depend on how Antonelli performs during his rookie Formula 2 season.

It has been a difficult start to the season so far, with his Prema team off the pace at the opening two rounds in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

Antonelli, who was fast-tracked to F2 after his title-winning exploits in the Formula Regional European Championship last year, currently sits 10th in the drivers’ standings.