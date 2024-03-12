Toto Wolff bumps wall at Imola during Netflix-filmed track day with Kimi Antonelli

Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff was unharmed in a minor crash during a track day at Imola.

Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director…

Mercedes F1 team principal Toto Wolff had a minor crash during a Netflix-filmed track day with Andrea Kimi Antonelli.

Wolff was driving a Mercedes AMG GT3 car at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix venue on Monday when he lost control and hit the wall while exiting the Rivazza corner.

Wolff was unharmed in the small crash, described as a "little love tap" by a Mercedes spokesperson, and was able to return to track once the damaged front right corner was repaired.

The 52-year-old Austrian returned to the team’s factory in Brackley on Tuesday.

Wolff had joined Mercedes junior Antonelli and his father, Marco Antonelli, for a track day at Imola following the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

The GT3 car was prepared by AKM Motorsport, a San Marino-based team run by Antonelli Sr.

There was also a Netflix crew in attendance to film for the next season of F1’s fly-on-the-wall documentary, Drive to Survive.

Did Netflix capture or spare Wolff’s blushes? We will have to wait until 2025 to see if the incident makes the cut for Season 7.

17-year-old Antonelli reportedly arrived at the track after a day at school.

The Italian teenage sensation is being considered as a potential candidate to replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes in 2025.

Any rapid graduation to F1 will depend on how Antonelli performs during his rookie Formula 2 season.

It has been a difficult start to the season so far, with his Prema team off the pace at the opening two rounds in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.

Antonelli, who was fast-tracked to F2 after his title-winning exploits in the Formula Regional European Championship last year, currently sits 10th in the drivers’ standings.

Read More

Latest News

WSBK
News
26 mins ago
Chaz Davies: ‘A lot of people didn’t understand Nicolo Bulega’s real level’
Nicolo Bulega, Race 1, Australian WorldSBK, 24 February
Nicolo Bulega, Race 1, Australian WorldSBK, 24 February
F1
News
50 mins ago
Simulator secrets spilled about sensational Red Bull RB20’s gains
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix,
Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB20 on the grid. Formula 1 World…
F1
News
1 hour ago
Toto Wolff bumps wall at Imola during Netflix-filmed track day with Kimi Antonelli
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director…
F1
News
1 hour ago
Jos Verstappen wins rally race in car and overalls sponsored by Red Bull
Jos Verstappen (NLD). Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13, Belgian Grand Prix, Spa Francorchamps, Belgium, Qualifying
Jos Verstappen (NLD). Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13, Belgian Grand…
F1
News
2 hours ago
Bernie Ecclestone responds to Felipe Massa’s $82m lawsuit over Crashgate
Bernie Ecclestone, MotoGP race, Valencia MotoGP, 26 November
Bernie Ecclestone, MotoGP race, Valencia MotoGP, 26 November

Latest News

MotoGP
News
2 hours ago
Jorge Martin is a ‘danger for the opposition’ after ‘clever’ Qatar MotoGP
Jorge
Jorge
MotoGP
News
3 hours ago
KTM: Having Pedro Acosta and Marc Marquez ‘would be a big deal’
Marc
Marc
MotoGP
News
6 hours ago
Francesco Bagnaia had 10 minutes to adjust to totally new strategy in Qatar
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP, Qatar MotoGP, 8 March
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP, Qatar MotoGP, 8 March
MotoGP
News
19 hours ago
Did Marc Marquez have an unseen tech issue on the grid rescued by Qatar restart?
Marc Marquez, MotoGP race, Qatar MotoGP, 10 March
Marc Marquez, MotoGP race, Qatar MotoGP, 10 March